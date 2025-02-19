Awareness prog on climate change and water security

YACHULI, 18 Feb: The GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, North-East Regional Centre (GBPNIHE-NERC) conducted an awareness programme titled ‘Impact of climate change on water security: Challenges and sustainable solutions’ at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) here in Keyi Panyor district on Monday.

The programme, organised under the pilot projects ‘Water security in Himalaya through spring-ecosystem assessment and management’ and ‘Fostering climate-smart communities in the Indian Himalayan region’, saw the participation of 115 individuals, including students and faculty members.

GBPNIHE-NERC Scientist-C Tridipa Biswas highlighted how rising temperatures, erratic rainfall patterns, and glacial retreat are intensifying water scarcity in the region.

“The need for ecosystem-based adaptation approaches and integrated water resource management is now more crucial than ever,” she said.

Junior project fellow at GBPNIHE-NERC Subhrakanti Sahu shared insights on the impact of climate change on hydrological cycle and spring water availability in Arunachal. He stressed the importance of springshed management and active participation of students in strengthening the water security efforts.

Resource person Dr Tana Tath sensitised the participants to the pressing issue of water security in the Himalayan region.

JNV Principal Surinder Singh said, “Engaging students in environmental conservation efforts will help instill a sense of responsibility and equip them to tackle future challenges.”

During the interactive session, students were encouraged to share their observations and concerns regarding local water issues, fostering a sense of responsibility towards environmental conservation.