Drug peddler arrested, contraband seized

BANDERDEWA, 18 Feb: A drug peddler, identified as Saheeda Khatoon (40) from Assam’s Nagaon district, was arrested with suspected heroin from here on 17 February, police said.

Acting on credible intelligence, a team of police from the police station here conducted a house search in Niya Colony here. During the search, the police recovered suspected drug weighing 34.72 grams, which were concealed in a soap case in the bedroom of the accused, Naharlagun SP Mihin Gamboinformed.

Following the recovery of the suspected contraband, the accused was immediately arrested, and a case was registered under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act, the SP said.