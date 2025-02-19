DCAUS signs on  3 guest players for Tado Kholi Inter-Dist Cricket Trophy

ITANAGAR, 18 Feb: The District Cricket Association Upper Subansiri (DCAUS) has signed on three guest players and a physiotherapist for the ongoing 6th Tado Kholi Inter-District Cricket Trophy here.

The players are Dhruv Das and Parth Sinha from Delhi, and Mayank Gudimetla from England, while Manyank’s father Venu Gudimetla is the physiotherapist.

(Mayank) Gudimetla is currently playing for Hampshire County Cricket Club, one of the 18 first-class county clubs within the domestic cricket structure of England and Wales.

The main objective of signing on the foreign player is to provide the state’s players with an opportunity to share ideas and learn from each other, and to encourage the budding players at the grassroots level, DCAUS president Dosh Dasi said.

Dr SP Yadav, who is an ICC certified level-3 cricket coach, facilitated the signing of the guest players and the physiotherapist.

Dr Yadav recently worked with the Vizag Titan in the Legends Cricket League.

This is the first in the cricket history of Arunachal Pradesh that a foreign player and a physiotherapist are participating in the Tado Kholi Inter-District Cricket Trophy. The tournament is being organised by the Arunachal Cricket Association (ACA), under the leadership of Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek, who is also the secretary of the association.

ACA vice president Kabak Geda is the director of the ongoing tournament.

Meanwhile, three guest players and the physiotherapist were felicitated by the DCAUS in a programme organised here on 17 February.

Besides Upper Subansiri, 10 district cricket associations -from Kamle, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Keyi Panyor, Papum Pare, East Kameng, Tawang, Lower Siang, West Siang and Itanagar – are participating in the tournament.