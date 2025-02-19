National medallist Boi arrives to wam reception

DEOMALI, 18 Feb: National Games (NG) medallist Kamdon Boi was given a warm reception when he returned here in Tirap district from Uttarakhand after participating in the Games on Tuesday.

Hailing from Turet village in Tirap district, Boi has become the first judoka from Arunachal to win a medal in the National Games. He achieved the feat by winning a bronze medal in the just concluded National Games.

The reception programme was led by Deomali ZPM Wangphoon Lowang, Soha ZPM Sam Korok, and DSO Noah Mongku, and was joined by members of the All Tirap District Students’ Union, friends and well-wishers. (DIPRO)