Union min highlights NE’s transformation under Modi regime

ITANAGAR, 18 Feb: Union minister George Kurian on Tuesday emphasised the transformation the Northeastern region has undergone under the Narendra Modi government, noting the improvement in road connectivity, infrastructure, and overall accessibility.

Kurian, the minister of state for minority affairs, pointed out that the region previously used to face challenges such as poor roads, difficult terrain, and lack of infrastructure, but substantial progress has been made in these areas under Modi’s leadership.

“These initiatives reflect the government’s commitment to the comprehensive development of the Northeastern states, focusing on improving connectivity, infrastructure, agriculture, and social welfare,” the minister said.

Kurian was addressing a press conference following a seminar organised by the state unit of the BJP on the Union Budget 2025-26.

He said that the budget aligns with Prime Minister Modi’s vision for a ‘viksit Bharat’ (developed India).

Kurian said that under Modi’s leadership, India has emerged as the world’s fifth-largest economy.

He said that the policies, reforms, and vision for ‘viksit Bharat’ are propelling India toward its goal of becoming a developed nation.

He also noted that India’s rise as the fifth-largest economy is in line with projections from global financial institutions, which predict further growth and India’s continued advancement in the coming years.

State BJP president Kaling Moyong called the budget

“inclusive” and designed for the welfare of all sections of society.

He described it as one of the best budgets ever, meeting the country’s demographic and democratic needs effectively. (PTI)