SSB conducts vety camp in Mogto

MOGTO, 18 Feb: The 38th battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) conducted a veterinary camp under its civic action programme, providing essential veterinary services to livestock and pet owners, in Mogto and Serjong villages in Tawang district on Tuesday.

The camp was organised under the supervision of SSB 2iC Dr Sudhir Sangma and Jang EAC Dr Honjon Perme.

A total of 34 livestock and pet owners benefitted from the camp, where 260 animals, including cattle, goats, dogs, and poultry were treated and vaccinated.

As part of the initiative, livestock owners were also educated on foot and mouth disease (FMD), lumpy skin disease (LSD), rabies, and tick-borne protozoan diseases. They were encouraged to adopt best practices such as periodic de-worming, routine use of topical flumethrin, and regular vaccinations against FMD, LSD, and rabies.

Awareness was also spread on the importance of regular livestock examinations to prevent common diseases and enhance productivity. (DIPRO)