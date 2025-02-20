ADP seeks status quo on APFRA

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 19 Feb: The Arunachal Democratic Party (ADP) on Wednesday called for maintaining the status quo on the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978. In a press conference held on Wednesday, ADP women’s wing president Yayom Pangu appealed to both parties to maintain the status quo and requested that they do not create an atmosphere of hatred, crime and discrimination within the community.

The ADP women’s wing president also asked the state government to remain cautious and not initiate any actions that could potentially create chaos or ignite disharmony among the people.

Pangu argued that enforcing the APFRA would divide and polarize the peacefully coexisting society and its different faiths, potentially sowing seeds of discord.

“People here are coexisting peacefully with each other, regardless of their religion. Now, when the matter of enforcement of the said Act has come up, people are becoming divided in terms of their faith and religion, and a cold war seems to be brewing among them.”

“People of our state are liberal and secular in nature, and we feel that there is no need for the enforcement of this Act,” she added.

She further condemned Chief Minister Pema Khandu for his statement during the Indigenous Faiths Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh function, where he mentioned that the Act will soon have its rules framed and implemented in the state, calling the CM’s statement immature.