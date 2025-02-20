State cabinet directs deptt to strictly adhere to its “Mission Shikshit Arunachal by 2029,” plan

ITANAGAR, 19 Feb: The state cabinet headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu has during its third meeting on Wednesday, directed the state department of education to strictly adhere to its execution plan for cent percent success of the “Mission Shikshit Arunachal by 2029” under the banner of “Transformation of education Landscape in Arunachal Pradesh.”

The state cabinet gave the direction after the department of education presented a detailed comprehensive plan for “Mission Shikshit Arunachal by 2029” before the cabinet that aims at transforming the education sector in Arunachal Pradesh in a span of 3 years.

The three- year action plan for Shikshit Arunachal has been broadly categorized on building a future ready education system that ensures quality learning for every child by focusing on improving education infrastructure, optimizing human resource, empowering teachers to adopt innovative, activity based and experiential pedagogies through targeted capacity-building programs and strengthening competency-based learning.

Under Mission Shikshit Arunachal, the education department aims to improve educational infrastructure by reducing single digit enrolment in schools and single teacher schools to 0% and ensuring that 100% schools are equipped and upgraded with adequate classrooms, hostel facilities with toilet, drinking water and electricity facilities. The department also envisages ensuring at least 80% government schools get internet connectivity, smart classroom and digital learning resources, strengthening education governance through data-driven decision making, school monitoring and teacher accountability. It also aims at strengthening teacher training institutions, DIETs and capacity building initiatives for educators and administrators.

Apart from infrastruc-tural improvement, the department also aims to implement a tech-driven, data informed forecasting system to assess and address subject-wise teacher vacancies and 100% fulfillment of subject teachers and ensuring 100% transfers through an online computerised system for transparency.

Under the plan, the department also envisages improving learning outcomes by achieving 100% of students from grade 1-3 under foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN). It has also decided to rollout a well-structured and strategically designed annual training plan with centralised training calendar (SCERT, ISSE, DIETs etc.), build a pool of quality facilitators and master trainers at district and block level, adopt national professional standards for teachers or teachers competency framework and

regular evaluation of teachers competencies, deploy a centralised tech system (portal) to track training delivery, quality and outcomes and ensure that 100% teachers and school heads receive minimum 50 hours of capacity building trainings.

Lastly, the state education department has announced that it will establish a robust four-tier review mechanism at district and state levels to strengthen governance and impart quality education. The four tier review mechanism includes monthly in districts, two monthly in state education department, six monthly in ministry and yearly in cabinet. “It would be district to state and DC to CM,” it added.