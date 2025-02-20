Arunachalee PhD scholar receives Chancellor’s International Scholarship

ZIRO, 19 Feb: Punyo Nampi, daughter of Punyo Yakang and Late Punyo Tado, a distinguished chemistry graduate has achieved a remarkable academic milestone by securing the highly competitive Chancellor’s International Scholarship at the University of Warwick, England.

A native of Ziro under Lower Subansiri district, Nampi completed her B.Sc. (Hons) in Chemistry from St. Joseph’s College, Darjeeling, where she topped her batch in 2022. Subsequently, Nampi successfully

cleared the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) gaining admission to IIT Madras for a Master’s Degree in Chemistry, from which she graduated with First-Class Honours.

Nampi has been selected for the Chancellor’s International Scholarship, an award granted to only 42 outstanding students worldwide from various PhD programs. Nampi will be pursuing her PhD in Chemistry at the University of Warwick for three and half years. The University of Warwick, ranked 69th globally in the QS World Rankings and a prestigious member of the Russell Group, is recognized for its excellence in research and academics.

As a recipient of this scholarship, Nampi will receive full tuition fee coverage amounting to approximately Rs. 34.19 lakh per year. Additionally, she will be granted a maintenance stipend of Rs. 22.75 lakh to support her living expenses. Further, the scholarship also includes a Research, Training and Supporting grant of approximately Rs. 5 lakh to assist with research-related costs.