Governor extends financial help to mountaineer

ITANAGAR, 19 Feb: Arunachal Pradesh Governor K.T Parnaik, extended financial assistance to renowned mountaineer Kabak Yano on Wednesday.

Yano has set an inspiring goal to scale all eight peaks that rise above 8,000 feet,

a challenge that requires immense physical endurance, mental resilience and financial backing.

Yano summited Mount Everest last year becoming the 5th woman climber from Arunachal Pradesh to achieve the feat.

Recognizing her dedication and the significance of her journey in promoting adventure sports and inspiring the youth of Arunachal Pradesh, the Governor lauded her determination. He emphasized the importance of perseverance, discipline and meticulous preparation in extreme sports like mountaineering.

Additionally, the Governor urged various stakeholders, including the government, private organizations and sports enthusiasts, to extend their support to such exceptional athletes who bring pride to the state and the nation. He expressed confidence that Yano’s achievements would serve as a motivation for aspiring mountaineers and adventure seekers, encouraging them to push their limits and bring laurels to the country.

Secretary to Governor Darade Sharad Bhaskar was present during the meeting at Raj Bhavan. (PRO)