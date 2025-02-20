IMA questions health officials’ behavior

ITANAGAR, 19 Feb: The Indian Medical Association Arunachal Pradesh chapter (IMA-AP) has condemned the dictatorial behavior of the commissioner of health and secretary of health.

In a statement, the IMA-AP said that their lackadaisical and careless attitude towards all official matters pertaining to the rights of in-service doctors is creating a non-conducive working atmosphere and instilling a fear psychosis among the doctor fraternity.

They stated that such behavior from a high-ranking official is uncalled for and highly condemnable. Further, the IMA-AP expressed full solidarity with the Arunachal Pradesh Doctors’ Association’s demand for the “immediate transfer of the commissioner of health and secretary of health” to foster a congenial working atmosphere in the health department.