Natung showcases water conservation efforts

UDAIPUR, 19 Feb: Home & PHED minister Mama Natung, while attending the 2nd All India Water Ministers’ Conference 2025 in Udaipur, Rajasthan, showcased the state’s best practices in water conservation and the revival of drying water sources, highlighting Arunachal’s commitment to sustainable water management.

While co-chairing a thematic session on ‘Water Delivery Services with a Focus on Drinking Water,’ Natung extended an invitation to host the next Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) meeting in Arunachal Pradesh, with the aim of promoting the state’s initiatives in water management and conservation.

The second day of the 2025 Conference, themed “Water Vision @ 2047,” brought together ministers and officials from across India to discuss innovative solutions for water conservation and management.