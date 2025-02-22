ASF seeks introduction of sociology as core subject

ITANAGAR, 21 Feb: Members of the Arunachal Sociological Forum (ASF) and the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union recently met with Education Minister PD Sona and Education Commissioner Amjad Tak, seeking introduction of sociology as a core subject in government colleges across Arunachal Pradesh.

During the meeting, the ASF members emphasisedthe urgent need to incorporate sociology into the curriculum, citing its crucial role in understanding and addressing the state’s unique social, cultural, and developmental challenges.

The forum highlighted that the absence of sociology as a subject in many educational institutions limits students’ exposure to the field, “thereby restricting their opportunities for higher studies and careers in sociology-related disciplines,” the ASF stated in a release.

Acknowledging the importance of the subject, Tak noted that “sociology is one of the most preferred subjects for clearing administrative examinations.”He further recognised the need to introduce sociology as an optional paper for higher secondary classes to enhance students’ academic and professional prospects.

In response to ASF’s representation, both Sona and Tak acknowledged the significance of sociology and expressed their willingness to consider the proposal. “They assured that steps would be taken to introduce the subject in various state-governed universities and colleges in the coming academic session,” the ASF said.