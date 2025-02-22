MoS lauds Arunachal’s aquaculture potential

ITANAGAR, 21 Feb: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Fisheries George Kurian on Thursday highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’ potential to become a surplus fish-producing state during his first official visit to the state, during which he and Arunachal Fisheries Minister Gabriel D Wangsu engaged in comprehensive discussions regarding their departments.

During his visit, Kurian toured private fish farms owned by Dado John, of Nonpu village, and Tana Hari of Emchi, Doimukh, where he interacted with local beneficiaries. Fisheries Secretary Hage Tari provided a detailed briefing on the state’s diverse aquaculture resources and ongoing departmental activities.

Speaking about the state’s potential, the minister emphasised Arunachal’s unique position with its distinct agro-climatic zones and diverse resources. “The state has the capability not only to meet internal demand but also to export table fish,” he said, and urged the fisheries department to work closely with farmers to maximise benefits from centrally-sponsored schemes and state plan schemes.

Recognising the currently unorganised nature of the fisheries sector, Kurian highlighted the National Fisheries Digital Portal (NFDP), recently launched by the union Fisheries Department. This portal facilitates the registration of fish farmers and other stakeholders, formalising the sector and enabling them to access various government schemes. He appealed to farmers and stakeholders to register on the NFDP to avail of these benefits.

During his visit to the fish farms, the minister was accompanied by Fisheries Director J Taba, officers of the Fisheries Directorate, the Papum Pare DFDO, and officers from the Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Dairy Development Directorate.