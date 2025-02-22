Financial aid provided to Tenga fire victims

[ Prem Chetry ]

DIRANG, 21 Feb: Rs 2.2 lakhs, collected through contributions, were provided to the fire victims of Tenga in West Kameng district on Thursday.

The contributors, including the Dirang ADC, the Dirang PHED and PWD EEs, the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports, the Dirang Power AE, district BJP president Nawang Lobsang, and the market committees of Rama Camp and Dirang, among others, said that relief materials, including blankets and ration items, will be provided to the victims.

A devastating fire reduced 47 houses and many shops in Tenga to ashes on 15 February.