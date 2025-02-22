Housing director seeks prevention of encroachment on govt quarters

ITANAGAR, 21 Feb: Housing Director Jumgam Basar sought cooperation from all the officers of the government departments in preventing further encroachment on government quarters and their premises.

Chairing a coordination meeting with officers of government departments here on Friday, Basar informed about the steps being taken to prevent encroachment and to prosecute encroachers,” including action under the CCS (CCA) Rules.”

He also delivered a presentation on the prevailing status of encroachment on government quarters and their premises.

All the estate officers, SDPOs, town planners and officers-in-charge of various police stations of the Itanagar Capital Region attended the meeting. They suggested various ways to stop further encroachment,and assured to coordinate more closely and pursue all the cases of encroachment seriously for early conviction of the culprits.

It was decided that coordination meetings of the departments concerned would be conducted to review the cases at regular intervals.

The participants further decided that the details of government quarters, their satellite images, etc,would be shared with all concerned for record and reference, informed a release from the Housing Directorate.