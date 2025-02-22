Guv confers state awards, CM’s award for excellence in public administration

ITANAGAR, 21 Feb: Governor KT Parnaik conferred the state gold and silver medals to organisations and meritorious persons for their outstanding merit and exceptional bravery at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

The governor also conferred the Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration and felicitated the medal winners of the 38th National Games.

The state gold medals were conferred on seven organisations and three individuals. The Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing & Visually Impaired, Chimpu; the cardiology department of the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences, Naharlagun;the women police station, Itanagar; Project Vartak under the Border Roads Organization; the Donyi Polo Cultural & Charitable Trust, Itanagar; Ramakrishna Sarada Mission, Khonsa; and the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation & Conservation, Pakke Tiger Reserve, Seijosa were awarded the state gold medal. Anti-Corruption Bureau SP Anant Mittal, Seppa Police Station OC Inspector Minli Geyi, and Seppa Police Station Constable Jimkam Khomrang received the state gold medal.

In recognition of their dedicated services towards the welfare and progress of the state, farmer Jambey Dorjee Dunglen from Salari, West Kameng district, Tirap DSP Togum Gongo, Shi-Yomi DFDO Tapan Datta, Longding PM Shri Govt Higher Secondary School PGT Jyoti Panka, West Kameng-based Shergaon Forest Division Deputy Forest Ranger Mato Bage, Pasighat (E/Siang)-based aapda mitra George Pajing, Kurung Kumey DSP Rishi Longdo, PTC Banderdewa Principal Neha Yadav, Kurung Kumey CO Woipeng Manpoong, West Kameng SP Sudhanshu Dhama, SDRF Chimpu DSP Moyir Basar Kamdak, Tawang entomologist Kushal Bhander Kaystha, and Government College Bomdila (W/Kameng) Principal (i/c) Dr Tashi Phuntso were conferred with state silver medals.

The governor conferred the Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration to two offices and the Agriculture Department for the year 2024. The award was conferred to the office of the superintendent of police, Itanagar for the exemplary work ‘e-services: Transforming public service delivery in Arunachal Pradesh’, which made the public delivery systems responsive, transparent and efficient, particularly by leveraging technology, while the office of the deputy commissioner, Papum Pare district received the award in recognition of the exemplary work in ‘Innovation lab project creative catalyst & speak SMART east’, which facilitated in implementation of innovative ideas, schemes and projects to meet stakeholder’s requirement. The Agriculture Department received the Chief Minister’s Award for ‘Championing of Shri Anna (Millets) initiatives for the success of the International Year of Millets-2023 (Mission mode implementation of schemes prioritised by the state government, including those announced in the budget’ and for the exemplary work in ‘CPO mill establishment in Arunachal Pradesh (mission mode implementation of government of India schemes, including specific categories/themes mentioned in the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration for the years)’. The award, which includes a cash prize of Rs 10 lakhs and an honorary scroll, acknowledges the team’s tireless efforts and commitment to excellence in public service.

The governor presented the certificate of excellence to sportspersons in recognition of their exemplary contribution towards sports in various events in the 38th National Games-2025, Uttarakhand.

Khinsan Wangsu (gold medal, Taekwondo – Poomsae), Rikpy Nyodu (gold medal, Taekwondo – Poomsae), Achum Sanga (gold medal, Taekwondo – Poomsae female group), Radha Bangsia (gold medal,Taekwondo – Poomsae female group), Lumter Uli (gold medal, Taekwondo – Poomsae female group), Mercy Ngaimong (gold medal, Wushu – Jiansu), (Nyeman Wangsu (gold medal, Wushu – Daoshu), Miching Taja (silver medal, Taekwondo – Poomsae mixed-pair), Markio Tario (silver medal, 67 kg weightlifting), Chera Loku (silver medal, Wushu – Taijiquan), Devi Dada (bronze medal, kayak cross), Kamdon Boi (bronze medal, Judo), Akash Kumar Ram (bronze medal, Taekwondo – Poomsae male group), Kame Bagang (bronze medal, Taekwondo – Poomsae male group), Balo Yalam (bronze medal, 59 kg weightlifting), Yorna Roshni (bronze medal,Wushu – Nandao), and Gyamar Yatup (bronze medal,Wushu – 48 kg Taolu) received the letters of appreciation.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, ministers, Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, MLAs, senior government officers and special invitees were present on the occasion, among other dignitaries and awardees. Chief Secretary Manish Gupta conducted the award ceremony. (Raj Bhavan)