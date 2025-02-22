RGU, APLS celebrate Int’l Mother Language Day

RONO HILLS, 21 Feb: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) celebrated the International Mother Language Day with an intellectual discourse here on Friday.

Participating in the discourse, RGU Vice-Chancellor (i/c) Prof SK Nayak encapsulated the significance of the day as “a vital celebration of the Indian knowledge system.” He emphasised the education ministry’s instruction to spread awareness on the importance of mother languages and their celebration.

Registrar Dr NT Rikam highlighted the current scenario of various native languages of Arunachal Pradesh. He recommended integrating indigenous linguistic studies into school and university curricula through robust governmental support, and called for native languages to be incorporated into academic progression practically and tangibly.

Languages Faculty Dean Prof SS Singh encouraged the participants to speak and utilise their mother tongues, highlighting the need to pass them on to the future generations.

He urged them to find solutions to keep their linguistic heritage alive and thriving.

Prof Sudhir Kumar from Nalanda University dwelt on the intricate interplay of language, identity, and power, critiquing the colonial imposition of English and its eroding the indigenous linguistic traditions.

Citing the examples of formidable figures such as Maharishi Agastya, Rabindranath Tagore, Ananda Coomaraswamy, and Sri Aurobindo, he championed the revival of Indian languages “as a counterforce to colonial hegemonies.”

He called for a renaissance of Indian linguistic and philosophical thoughts, envisioning a future “where spiritual knowledge and cultural rootedness reclaim their rightful prominence.”

Earlier, English HoD Prof Krushna Chandra Mishra articulated the connection between mother language and cultural identity, tracing its significance from the ancient times to the present.

Prof Mishra emphasised the importance of “honouring both the mother and the mother tongue,” highlighting the National Education Policy-2020, which places strong emphasis on education in the mother tongue.

He described Arunachal Pradesh as a “melting pot of rich linguistic diversity which sadly faces endangerment.” Encouraging pride in speaking one’s mother tongue, he stressed on its survival and prosperity as key to preserving identity and culture.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) observed the International Mother Language Day, involving the students belonging to the Puroik community,in Balijan in Papum Pare district.

APLS president Yesse Dorjee Thongchi spoke in detail about the significance of celebrating the day, and encouraged the students of the community to write and speak in their mother tongue.

Balijan ADC Takar Rava echoed Thongchi and advised the students to use their mother tongue in their daily life.

Eminent writer RN Koley highlighted the background of the International Mother Language Day.

VKV Balijan Principal Shyamal Chokraborty and Govt Middle School Balijan Headmaster Tania Cardir Teli also spoke.

A speech competition on the Puroik language was organised among the students of the community studying atdifferent schools in Balijan, and prizes were given to the winners.