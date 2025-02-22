DCM holds pre-budget meeting with CBOs

ITANAGAR, 21 Feb: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein convened a pre-budget consultative meeting with representatives of community-based organisations (CBO) for the Annual Budget 2025-26 at his secretariat office here on Friday.

Expressing gratitude to all the representatives for their active participation and for providing inputs for the budget, Mein said that “your inputs have been instrumental in drafting people-friendly policy as they carry the mandate of your respective communities.”

He said that the objective of the state government is to “percolate down all developmental activities to the grassroots level, so that no one is left behind.”

He described all the CBOs as “an important part of Team Arunachal.”

“Their suggestions have been taken note of, and will be considered for incorporation in the budget,” Mein said.

Eighteen representatives from CBOs attended the meeting, along with the DCM’s adviser Anupam Tangu, Planning & Investment Secretary RK Sharma, Planning & Investment Director Pallab Dey, and officials from the planning & investment department. (DCM’s PR Cell)