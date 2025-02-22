Sona flags off college buses

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 21 Feb: Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona on Friday flagged off buses for four colleges – Govt College, Doimukh; Wangcha Rajkumar Govt College, Deomali; Jomin Tayeng Model Degree College, Roing; and Govt Model Degree College, Daporijo.

The buses have been procured under the State Plan scheme,with a fund provision of Rs 1.5 crore during the current financial year.

The minister dedicated the buses to the students studying in the respective colleges.

He exuded hope that the college buses would mitigate the to and fro transportation issues faced by the students, as most of the colleges are located in far-off places from the townships.