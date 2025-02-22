Legal awareness, marriage registration camp organised

ITANAGAR, 21 Feb: A legal awareness and marriage registration camp was organised at Kodak in Upper Subansiri district on the occasion of Statehood Day on Thursday.

Addressing the public and officials during the programme, Kodak ADC Mobia Tai emphasised the significance of such legal service programmes, which bring essential legal assistance directly to people’s doorsteps. He encouraged the people to take full advantage of these initiatives for their legal and social welfare.

Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) president Kani Nada Maling said that the primary objective of the awareness programme was to educate the community about their legal rights and the importance of marriage registration.

APWWS law coordinator Oyam Binggep spoke about the significance of marriage registration, stressing its legal and social benefits.

During the camp, 200 marriage registration forms were distributed free of cost to the participants.

The camp was organised by the Upper Subansiri District Legal Services Authority and the APWWS,in collaboration with the women’s wings of the Tagin Cultural Society and the Dukam Welfare Society.