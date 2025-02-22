Training prog on mushroom cultivation

ITANAGAR, 21 Feb: Twenty-eight individuals took part in a training and demonstration programme conducted by the Horticulture Department at the Mushroom Development Centre (MDC) here on Friday.

Addressing the programme, Horticulture Director Loki Ering said that “emphasis should be given to hands-on training, rather than theoretical knowledge,during the training programme.”

Highlighting the growing interest in mushroom cultivation in the region, Ering advised the participants to “gain maximum skills and knowledge from the training programme.”

Earlier, MDO Rumro Sorum informed that the MDC is imparting such training in five batches. “Today’s training was for the first batch,” he said, adding that more such training programmes would be conductedin Balijan, Dolumukh, Sagalee, and other places.

During the technical session, Sorum enumerated the nutritional benefits of mushroom and dwelt on cultivation techniques on oyster mushroom and itsgrowing demands in the market.

JM Yage Pari delivered a presentation on the basics of mushroom cultivation and block preparation.(DIPR)