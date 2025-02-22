IRCSAPSB organises first-aid training prog at RRU

PASIGHAT, 21 Feb: The Indian Red Cross Society, Arunachal Pradesh State Branch (IRCSAPSB) organised a three-day first-aid training programme at the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) here in East Siang district from 17 to 19 February.

During the training, IRCSAPSB nodal officer for first-aid training Dr Marli Ette underscored the importance of first-aid training, particularly for employees working in powerhouses or factories where unforeseen incidents can occur. He also highlighted the crucial role a first-aid provider can play in stabilising causalities and preventing their conditions from worsening until professional medical help arrives.

Other resource persons were national level first aid trainer Robert and IRCSAPSB finance manager Karli Lollen.