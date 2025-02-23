Forest officials seize carcasses of wild animals, chainsaws

ITANAGAR, 22 Feb: Officials of the Sagalee forest division seized carcasses of birds and wildlife, and chainsaws from several light motor vehicles (LMV) during checking on the Trans-Arunachal Highway in Toru circle of Papum Pare district on Saturday.

The seized items included four barking deer, two civets, three squirrels and five chainsaws, Sagalee DFO Mori Riba said.

Later, the carcasses were destroyed in the presence of the range forest officer of the Kheel-Toru range and her team of officials, local villagers, and panchayat members, the DFO said.

Riba said that the carcasses were found from vehicles coming from East Kameng and Pakke-Kessang districts.

The DFO appealed to the people of Papum Pare, East Kameng, Pakke-Kessang, Papum Pare, Keyi Panyor and Lower Subansiri districts in particular to refrain from killing wild animals and birds.

He further appealed to the people of the state to take pledge during Nyokum that they will not kill wildlife or consume wildlife meat, and instead work for protection and conservation of the ecology and the environment.

The operation was carried out by the range forest officers, frontline workers and staff of the Sagalee forest division.