Nagaland Cong MP criticises Centre for reducing FMR area

KOHIMA, 22 Feb: Congress Nagaland MP S Supongmeren Jamir on Saturday criticised the central government for reducing the area of the free movement regime (FMR) along the Indo-Myanmar border and reimposition of the protected area permit (PAP) in the state.

The Lok Sabha MP expressed concern over the Centre’s decision to reduce the FMR from the current 16 kms to 10 kms along the Indo-Myanmar border.

He described the reimposition of the PAP and the reduction of the area of the FMR as “serious issues” and said that the Congress will continue to press the Centre to revoke the decision.

The decision to impose strict control on movement in these areas is not only a logistical challenge but also a sentimental issue for Naga people who share close cultural and familial ties across borders with those in Myanmar, said Jamir, who is also the Nagaland Congress president.

He claimed that the central government’s actions were inconsistent with its Act East policy regarding the Northeast, and is “damaging” the socioeconomic fabric of the region.

The reduction of the area of the free movement regime, in particular, he claimed would affect communities that rely on cross-border trade and exchange, a longstanding tradition between Nagaland and its neighbours.

“There are more Naga villages towards the Myanmar side. The government of India is also aware of the sentimental issues, especially in the Northeast as well as for the Nagas,” he said.

It is the issue of Naga brothers and it is a general feeling that there should not be an international border wall between the brothers and sisters of the Nagas, he said.

“The reimposition of PAP has not directly created a problem with the state but it is an issue between the central and international tourists. We are fighting for its revocation and that it should not affect the state,” he said.

Jamir called for relaxation or even abolishment of these restrictions and urged the government to find more practical solutions to strengthen security without imposing hardship on local population. (PTI)