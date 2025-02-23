Symposium on research opportunities in German varsities

NAMSAI, 22 Feb: The Science & Technology Department, in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS), organised a symposium on ‘Research opportunities in German universities’ at the AUS campus here on Saturday.

The symposium was aimed at equipping students with essential knowledge about pursuing research in Germany, highlighting the benefits of global academic exposure, and fostering future international collaborations.

Prof Dr Herbert Reipl from the Weihenstephan-Triesdorf University of Applied Sciences, Munich, Germany, provided the students with insights

into the various higher education and research opportunities available in Germany, emphasising international collaboration and academic advancement.

AUS Vice-Chancellor Prof Ajeya Jha expressed optimism that the session would inspire students to explore higher education opportunities in Germany.