GOBUK, 22 Feb: A cherry blossom plantation drive under ‘Mission Pink Gobuk’ was organised by the Bomging Olung Angong in Gobuk village in Upper Siang district on Saturday.

Gobuk Welfare Society president Dubom Tekseng, Upper Siang DTO Dr Ahik Miyu, PRI members, and the residents of Gobuk participated in the drive, during which more than 5,000 cherry blossom saplings, locally known as dikong appun, were planted. (DIPRO)