ITANAGAR, Feb 22: Thirty-three school students from across the Itanagar Capital Region participated in a storytelling competition organised by the Public Libraries Department here on Friday.

Addressing the participants, Public Libraries Director Yanga Rigia Ete urged them to make visiting libraries a habit and prioritise reading books over excessive mobile phone usage. Highlighting the importance of reading to expand one’s knowledge and understanding of the world, she exhorted the students to visit the library, especially during school vacations, and said that “the library now houses a vast collection of knowledgeable and insightful books for young minds.”

Addressing the gathering as a resource person on mental health for children, Dr Leeyir Ete emphasised that books can be great companions for students, helping them overcome loneliness and providing a positive diversion through engaging stories.

Assistant Director of Public Libraries Toko Api,Deputy Director of Public Libraries Yayum Riba, and ADPL Yajap Kena also spoke.

The winners of the competition were Kushi Panka of Vivekananda Central School (1st position), Ramakrishna Public School’s (RKPS) Tacha Rikam (2nd position), Afrina Begum, Upper Primary School, C-Sector, Itanagar (3rd position), Soumya Kumari of VCS (4th position), and Tana Maz of RKPS (5th position).