AAPSU demands stringent action against individuals who boycotted Statehood Day celebration

ITANAGAR, 23 Feb: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has demanded legal action against a group of individuals who staged a protest and boycotted the Statehood Day celebration in Namsai.

“AAPSU is deeply disturbed and concerned by the recent deliberate boycott of the Statehood Day celebrations and the illegal protests staged by a group of individuals against the state. Such actions, orchestrated with malicious intent, have not only disrupted the peace and security of Arunachal Pradesh but also posed a serious challenge to the sovereignty and integrity of the state,” the union stated in a representation to the Namsai deputy commissioner.

The AAPSU said that the individuals who were involved in the act were Manoj Kumar Moran, Hurojit Moran, Bogen Baruah, Sujit Moran, Sarat Neog, Bimal Neog, Deny Moran, and Kushal Moran.

The union said that these individuals, through their deliberate actions, have incited anti-state sentiments, spread misinformation and created unnecessary problems for the general public of Arunachal Pradesh.

“By boycotting the official Statehood Day event and engaging in unlawful demonstrations in Namsai district, they have exhibited open defiance against the state and its democratic institutions,” it said.

Stating that Statehood Day is a historic and significant occasion that marks the journey of Arunachal towards progress and development, the AAPSU said that boycotting such an important event, particularly in an organised manner, is a direct insult to the people of Arunachal.

“This act is not only unacceptable but also raising concerns about their true intentions and possible external influences attempting to destabilise the state,” it said.

The union further said that the unlawful protest organised by these individuals created unnecessary unrest and hardships for the general public.

“By staging demonstrations without obtaining proper permission from the authorities, they violated the law and disturbed public order, leading to inconvenience and fear among the residents. Such reckless behaviour not only disrupts the daily lives of citizens but also encourages lawlessness and defiance of state authority,” it said.

The union said that their actions have the potential to instigate unrest and division among different communities in the state.

“Arunachal Pradesh has always been a land of peace and unity among its indigenous people, and such provocative acts threaten to create communal tensions that can have serious consequences for the future,” the union said.

The AAPSU strongly urged the state government to take immediate and stringent legal action against these individuals under the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other relevant sections of the law, considering the gravity of the offences, to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

“Failure to act swiftly against such elements will set a dangerous precedent, encouraging further anti-state activities in the future,” the representation read.