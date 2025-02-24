RSS chief on four-day visit to Arunachal from 27 Feb

ITANAGAR, 23 Feb: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sarsanghchalak (chief) Dr Mohan Bhagwat will be visiting Itanagar from 27 February to 2 March. The four-day visit is part of Bhagwat’s tour of different regions of the country, coinciding with the preparation of the centenary year of the organisation.

On 27 February, the RSS chief will interact with approximately 130 indigenous faith leaders representing the major tribes of Arunachal.

On 28 February, Bhagwat will address a gathering of swayamsevaks living in Itanagar at Seva Dham, Lekhi village. The event will include patriotic group song and mass PT (yoga) performances.

Additionally, Bhagwat will attend a two-day residential prant karyakarta shivir (camp) with around 900 karyakartas from different parts of the state.

During the course of his visit, Bhagwat will also meet with several dignitaries and senior functionaries of ideologically affiliated organisations.

It is noteworthy that the RSS was founded by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in 1925, and this year, on the occasion of Vijayadashami, the organisation will enter its centenary year. Various programmes will be conducted throughout the year to mark the centenary celebration of the organisation.