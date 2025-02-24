House reduced to ashes, one injured

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 23 Feb: A kutcha house, owned by Tamong Darang, here in East Siang district was reduced to ashes in a fire accident that occurred at around 9:30 am on Sunday.

All household properties, including precious beads, grain store, clothes, kitchen items and documents, were destroyed in the fire.

The family members were not at home at the time of the incident. However, their housemaid, Padmeswar Mandal (35), who was sleeping in the house when the fire occurred, sustained burn injury.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Fire tenders from the Ruksin fire station rushed to the spot, but the house was burnt down before the firemen reached there.

Meanwhile, a police team from the Ruksin police station visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

The five-member affected family has submitted a petition to the Ruksin circle officer, seeking immediate relief. They are presently taking shelter in a temporary makeshift house near the incident site.

The Adi Bane Kebang’s Ruksin block unit has appealed to civil society members to extend a helping hand to the affected family in cash and kind.