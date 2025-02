Retired AAPBn assistant commandant Dorjee Khandu Thungon voluntarily regulated the traffic in Dikhang, near Rupa Mod, in West Kamengdistrict on Sunday. Heavy traffic jam is caused in Dikhang on Sundays due to the weekly market which draws buyers from Bomdila, 6 Mile, Wanghoo, Sera, Pedung, Rupa, Tenga and Chilipam. – Prem Chetry