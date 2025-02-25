Arunachal farmers to receive Rs 22.65 cr under PM-KISAN

ITANAGAR, 24 Feb: Arunachal Pradesh’ farming community is set to receive Rs 22 cr as part of the 19th installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN), announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address in Bhagalpur, Bihar, on Monday.

The announcement was part of a larger nationwide celebration, with parallel events organised at the Krishi Vigyan Kendras across the country. These centres hosted exhibitions showcasing natural farming, organic farming and GI-tagged products, demonstrating sustainable agricultural practices.

Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu participated virtually in the nationwide event, along with departmental officers, and expressed appreciation for the scheme’s impact on the agrarian economy.

The PM-KISAN scheme is a central sector scheme launched by the government of India to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. The 19th installment will involve a transfer of around Rs 22,000 crores to the bank accounts of 9.8 crore farmers across the country directly. The eligible farmers will be paid Rs 2,000 as part of the total annual benefit of Rs 6,000, to be given in three installments.

“This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to promoting agriculture, empowering farmers and ensuring the sustainable development of the agricultural sector,” stated a release from the minister’s office.

“The event utilised live webcasting technology to ensure widespread participation, enabling farmers and stakeholders from across the nation to virtually attend the proceedings. The ‘kisan samman samaroh’ also served as a platform to raise awareness about various central and state government schemes benefiting the farming community,” it said.