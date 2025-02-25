ZPC calls for proper implementation of schemes

AALO, 24 Feb: West Siang Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) Tumpe Ete on Monday urged all the HoDs, BDOs and member secretaries to ensure proper implementation of schemes in each zilla segment.

The ZPC was speaking during a coordination meeting of HoDs, ZPMs, and members secretaries of West Siang district, which was convened at the ZPC office here.

Ete, who chaired the meeting, sought to know the reason behind the poor implementation of the 100 days wage employment under the MGNREGA.

Liromoba BDO in his response informed the ZPC that

the government is going to conduct e-tender to avoid lapses.

Officials of the Forest Department urged the PRI members to discourage hunting of wild animals and start the Aairgun Surrender Abhiyan in the entire district.

Later, the ZPC and ZPMs jointly appealed to the heads of departments to coordinate for overall development of the district. (DIPRO)