Awareness prog on ‘mobile addiction’

ITANAGAR, 24 Feb: Group-4, 4th semester students of the Donyi Polo BEd College conducted an awareness programme on ‘mobile addiction’ at IG Park here on 22 February.

The programme, which was attended also by HoD Talong Hania and supervisor Batin Ratan, along with other faculty members, was aimed a educating the public about the negative effects of excessive mobile phone use.

Students, along with the faculty members, shared information associated with mobile phone addiction, highlighting the importance of mindful usage and digital wellbeing. “The initiative served as a valuable reminder of the need for balance in our increasingly digital world,” the college stated in a release.