Technology exhibition-cum-farmers-scientists interaction prog

PAMPOLI, 24 Feb: Fifty-eight farmers attended a ‘technology exhibition-cum-farmers-scientists interaction programme’ organised by the East Kameng Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here on Monday.

During the programme, District Veterinary Officer Dr Nirmal Nath highlighted different government schemes and encouraged the farmers to avail of the benefits and improve their livelihood through integrated farming system.

KVK Head Dr MC Debnath felicitated four progressive farmers and provided saplings of tissue cultured banana variety G-9.

The farmers were shown a display of various modern agricultural technologies, and they interacted with KVK specialists on various issues related to farming and plant protection.

Later, seeds of improved varieties of maize and seasonal vegetables were distributed to the participants.