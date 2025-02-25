Training prog on mushroom cultivation

LANGCHUNG, 24 Feb: Over 55 individuals participated in a training and demonstration progra-mme on mushroom cultivation, organised at Langchung village near Sagalee in Papum Pare district by the Mushroom Development Centre (MDC), Itanagar, on Monday.

The training progra-mme, organised in collaboration with M/s Rich Food & Beverages and the Sagalee branch of the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), was aimed at equipping the trainees with the know-how of mushroom cultivation and sustainable farming. It was also aimed at promoting mushroom cultivation as an alternative source of income and nutrition.

Experts from the MDC covered topics such as types of mushrooms and their health benefits, compost preparation, cultivation techniques of oyster and button mushroom, and pest control, among other things. They also conducted practical sessions on mushroom cultivation.

Speaking at the event, Sagalee ADC Higio Yameemphasised the growing demand for mushroom and its potential to improve livelihoods.

Local youth and mushroom cultivation enthusiast Nabam Arun said, “I have been trying to grow mushroom with the help of YouTube videos. This training has given me confidence and cleared many of my doubts. There is huge difference between online and field learning.”

The ArSRLM’s Sagalee BMMU Block Mission Manager Tar Tarin gave assurance that follow-up sessions would be conducted and support would be provided to those interested in growing mushroom.

Mushroom Development Officer Rumro Sorumencouraged interested individuals to visit the MDC, located near the Raj Bhavan, to learn more about mushroom cultivation techniques.

Naharlagun-based M/s Rich Food & Beverages supported the programme as part of its ‘Look at the world but start with community’ initiative.