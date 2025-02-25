PM Modi has set up factory of ‘jumlas’ in Assam: Cong

New Delhi, 24 Feb: The Congress on Monday demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged corruption under the Himanta Biswa Sarma dispensation in Assam and asserted that the “double dhokha (betrayal) government” will be held accountable for its “sins” in the assembly polls next year.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Modi has set up a “factory of jumlas” in Assam, whose mastermind is the most corrupt chief minister of the BJP.

“Recently, Congress leaders in Assam have been attacked both ways – politically and physically! The public will respond to these attacks by forming a Congress government after one year,” Kharge said in a post on X.

The state of Assam is suffering the consequences of corruption, hatred

and misgover-nance by the “land mafia of the BJP”, he alleged.

Addressing a press conference ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Assam, Congress general secretary in-charge of party affairs in the state, Jitendra Singh, said what magic lamp did Modi give to the Assam chief minister that he (Sarma) became a business tycoon.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma has built an entire empire in Assam. The Chief Minister of Assam owns many tea gardens, news portals, a big outlet of McDonald’s, international schools and lots of lands. A lot of land has been purchased in tribal areas including Majuli, Kamrup, Guwahati, Nagaon, Golaghat, where land cannot be purchased,” he said at the presser also addressed by Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah, Gaurav Gogoi, Pradyut Bordoloi, Pawan Khera, among others. (PTI)