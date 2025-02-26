Drug peddlers arrested, heroin seized

ITANAGAR, 25 Feb: The Banderdewa police on Monday intercepted a drug trafficking attempt and seized 150.70 grams of heroin.

Acting on reliable input, a police team led by ASI SK Tiwari conducted a naka check at the Banderdewa check gate and intercepted to individuals, identified as Chiging Arjun (25), of Dutta village (L/Subansiri) and Gyati Tagiang (23), of Hari village (L/Subansiri).

During a search, 23 vials containing suspected heroin, weighing 150.70 grams, were seized from their possession.

A case [u/s 21(b) NDPS Act] has been registered at the Banderdewa police station in this regard, and further investigation is underway to track down the supplier and dismantle the supply chain, the police informed in a release.