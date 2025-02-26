SBoI conducts ‘Clean & Safe Spices-3.0’ campaign

NAMSAI, 25 Feb: The Spices Board of India’s (SBoI) Namsai divisional office organised a campaign themed ‘Clean & Safe Spices-3.0’, on the occasion of its 38th foundation day, at the KVKcampus here on Tuesday.

The event was aimed at promoting awareness about safe and sustainable spice cultivation practices, and witnessed the participation of 58 spice growers, including 45 women farmers from various self-help groups of Namsai district.

The campaign was inaugurated by NABARD District Development AGM Kamal Roy, who highlighted the NABARD’s initiatives in the spices sector and allied industries.

He spoke about the NABARD’s farm and off-farm interventions, the importance of geographical indications for agricultural products, and key financial inclusion initiatives. He also elaborated social security schemes, kisan credit cards, and other credit-linked schemes implemented by the government of India and the government of Arunachal Pradesh to support farmers.

During the technical session, SBoI Officer-in-Charge Pritam Chakraborty delivered an informative presentation on clean and safe spices cultivation, emphasising the importance of maintaining quality and safety standards in spice production.

Namsai KVK scientist C Nithinkumar provided an overview of the spices sector in Namsai district, highlighting its potential for growth, while KVK scientist Dr Madhumita Sonowal Bora conducted a session on organic spice cultivation, and encouragedfarmers to adopt sustainable and eco-friendly farming practices.

The sessions were followed by an interactive discussion where participants engaged with experts to seek guidance on various aspects of spice cultivation.

The Clean & Safe Spices-3.0 campaign is part of the SBoI’s nationwide initiative to enhance awareness, improve agricultural practices, and empower spice farmers with the knowledge and resources needed for sustainable and high-quality spice production.