Economic blockade against Shi-Yomi deferred, four arrested

[ Bengia Ajum ]

AALO, 25 Feb: The economic blockade imposed by the Galo Students Union (GSU) and the Galo Youth Organisation (GYO) against Shi-Yomi district, demanding the immediate arrest of those involved in the attack on two junior engineers (JEs) on 13 February in Mechukha, Shi-Yomi district, which had entered its second day on Tuesday, has been called off for now following a meeting. The meeting was attended by the DCs of Shi-Yomi and West Siang, the GYO president, the GSU secretary, and members of the victims’ families.

The GYO and GSU agreed to defer the economic blockade, stating, “After 10 days, the GYO, GSU, and other CBOs will review the case.”

All vehicles attempting to enter Shi-Yomi district through West Siang district were being turned back from Aalo, as the two organizations, demanding the arrest of the main accused, Tenzin Chukla and Sangey Chukla, had called the blockade over the last two days.

Two JEs, Kento Angu and Peli Basar, working in the Public Health & Engineering Department in Mechukha, were allegedly beaten up by a group of people on the night of 13 February. According to sources, a heated argument broke out between the engineers and a few local youths around midnight on 13 February. Later, the youths went to Peli Basar’s house and picked him up. He was taken to Kento Angu’s house, where both were reportedly beaten up. The engineers lodged an FIR, naming Tenzin Chukla and Sangey Chukla, who are brothers, accusing them of leading the group that assaulted them.

During the meeting on Tuesday that led to the postponement of the blockade, the victims’ families presented their grievances to the Shi-Yomi DC. The aggrieved families submitted a fresh FIR to the Shi-Yomi SP, requesting action against Sangey Chukla, Tenzin Chukla, and others.

The SP assured that the case would be taken up expeditiously.

The aggrieved families also submitted that a few other individuals, namely Rinchen Khandu Sona and Pem Lera Chukla, should be arrested. The Shi-Yomi SP confirmed that they had been arrested and presented before the CJM in Aalo on 25 February. Furthermore, the SP assured that the suspension process for the Mechukha PS OC and the investigation officer involved in the Peli Basar and Kento Angu case would be initiated.

The Shi-Yomi DC also assured that he would forward the suspension proposal for Tenzin Chukla to the recruiting authority (RWD). Additionally, new sections will be added to the fresh FIR [Section 140(3) and 127 of BNS, 2023], as stated by the DC and the SP.

West Siang DC Hage Mamu appealed to the organizers to call off the economic blockade to maintain peace in the district.

The Mechukha police have so far arrested four people in connection with the incident, but the main accused managed to obtain anticipatory bail.

Meanwhile, the Shi-Yomi police have changed the officer in charge of the Mechukha police station and also changed the investigation officer handling the case. This was one of the main demands of the victims.

Reacting to the report of the assault, the Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) strongly condemned the incident. Addressing the media at the Arunachal Press Club on Tuesday, CoSAAP president Likha Tech demanded action against all individuals involved in the incident. “Barging into someone’s house in the middle of the night to assault them is unacceptable. The Mechukha police should conduct a free and fair investigation and deliver justice to the victims. We strongly condemn such violence against any individual-especially against government employees,” he said.

However, CoSAAP has requested the agitating groups not to engage in an economic blockade. “The organizations can demand a free and fair investigation, and we will support them. But we appeal to them to lift the economic blockade. Because of the mistake of a few individuals, the innocent should not suffer,” said the CoSAAP president.