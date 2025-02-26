Couple absconding after physically abusing minor; CWC reprimands Doimukh police

[ Indu Chukhu ]

DOIMUKH, 25 Feb: A couple, identified as Tana Sony and Marbom Lollen alias Tana Nanu, both residents of CLF Sector, Nirjuli, are absconding after physically abusing a 12-year-old girl who had been staying with the couple for about three years.

A case [u/s 118 (2) of BNS Act and Section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act] has been registered against the duo at the Doimukh police station for grievously hurting the minor with a dangerous weapon.

The Papum Pare Child Welfare Committee (CWC) lodged the FIR.

According to information received from the police, the girl was found roaming in Emchi here on 19 February by someone who identified the girl and is known to her. Seeing that the girl was injured, the person took her to the Doimukh police station.

The police informed that the employers of the victim (Sony and Lollen) came to the police station, where the girl was handed over to them “as there was no place for accommodation at the police station.”

Doimukh PS OC Phassang Simi informed that on 20 February, the employers were summoned to the police station, and were asked to hand the girl over to Oju Mission. Later, in the evening, the girl was taken to the TRIHMS in Naharlagun.

The victim was produced before the CWC on 21 February. Initially the CWC could not take her statement, as she was not in a stable condition and could not speak properly. Later, on 24 February, the victim informed the CWC that she was subjected to physical assault by her employer Marbom Lollen, wife of Tana Sony.

She revealed also that Sony used to hit her, as a result of which she sustained severe multiple injuries.

The CWC stated in the FIR that “upon verification of Form 17 (Production Format) of JJ Model Rules,2016, it was revealed that the victim had sustained multiple injuries, scars and wounds marks all over her body and face due to physical assault.”

The CWC expressed shock and surprise at the action taken by the Doimukh police on 19 February by handing the victim to her employers despite the victim’s condition, instead of taking immediate protective measures.

“The Doimukh police unlawfully sent the victim back to the employer despite evident signs of abuse, which is in violation of the mandate under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023,” the FIR read.

The CWC also noted that the victim was brought to the Oju Mission CCI on 20 February evening,”indicating a delay of more than 21 hours from the time of her medical examination.”

The CWC in its FIR also sought action against the police officers involved “for dereliction of duty and violation of child protection laws,” and investigation into the role of the medical professionals who failed to report the abuse.