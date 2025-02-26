Ex-MLA alleges multi-crore corruption in NEC road project

ITANAGAR, 25 Feb: Former Pakke-Kessang MLATechi Hemu claimed that there has been corruption worth crores of rupees in the North Eastern Council (NEC)-funded Pakke-Seijosa-Itakhola road project.

Addressing a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club here on Tuesday, Hemu urged the state government to conduct a ground survey on the NEC’s 60-km Pakke-Seijosa-Itakhola road in Pakke-Kessang district “to unearth the actual position of the road at present.”

Hemu said that the concern arose after he received an affidavit from the department concerned, wherein it stated that “the department does not have DPR documents of 70 km stretch Pakke-Seijosa-Itakhola road.”

The affidavit was obtained through an RTI application, said the ex-MLA.

“The sanction letter of the road was issued in the year 2015, and tender was done on 4 December, 2015, and due to some issues, re-tendering of the road was done with a joined binding, and technical sanction was done on 13 March, 2017,” he said.

He expressed shock that “the technical sanction was done only for 62 kms, whereas the full stretch of the road is 70 kms.”

“The construction of the road was handed over to a sub-contractor, with an agreement entered in between the principal contractor, M/s PRL-Gepong (JV) and M/s Yumiko Global Infra Tech Pvt Ltd, on 14 June,2021,” he informed.

“As per the terms and conditions of the agreement, it is a back-to-back basis contract agreement, which means the sub-contractor will execute as per the main contract bearing Agreement NoPKD/NEC/PSI/Agmt-03/2016-17, dated 31/03/2017. The second party shall be authorised to open up bank account with Union Bank of India, Itanagar branch,under the power of attorney specifically meant for transaction of bills/payment pertaining to the project,” informed Hemu.

He said that “the first party, M/s PRL-Gepong (JV) shall be entitled to receive 3% margin amount from M/s Yumiko for the purpose of executing such increase of contract amount, and the same shall remunerate each payment received from the department, if any work increases beyond agreement.”