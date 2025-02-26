Student leader arrested for molesting minor girl

ITANAGAR, 25 Feb: A 35-year-old student leader has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl.

The alleged accused, Techi Talik, who is the president of the Arunachal Indigenous Students’ Union, was arrested after receiving a complaint from the victim, the police said.

In her FIR, the complainant alleged that Talik forcefully entered her residence on 24 February, at approximately 3 pm, and sexually molested her.

A case [u/s 329(4) BNS r/w Sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act] has been registered at the Itanagar women’s police station in this regard.

The alleged accused is a resident of Sinik Colony here, and is a native of Chambang village in Kra Daadi district, the police said.