Int’l Mother Language Day celebrated

ROING, 24 Feb: The Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH), in collaboration with the Adi Agom Kebang (AAK) and the Idu-Mishmi Cultural and Literary Society (IMCLS), celebrated the International Mother Language Day at Central Rehko here on Tuesday.

The programme, themed ‘Significance of Mother Language in the Modern Socio-Cultural Context’,was aimed at promoting and revitalising indigenous languages. Though globally observed on 21 February, the RIWATCH, AAK, and IMCLS recognised the need for sustained efforts in language preservation and jointly organised the celebration to reaffirm the importance of mother tongues.

The key highlight of the event was a visual interactive session, wherein students were quizzed on their proficiency in their mother tongues, which was followed by an interaction session led by RGU AITS Professor Simon John, senior teacher Krishma Pulu and RIWATCH executive director Vijay Swami. The session emphasised the critical role of mother languages in shaping identity and the need for their continuous usage to ensure linguistic vitality. The session actively involved the students, parents and elders, who were encouraged to voice their concerns over the declining use of mother language, and also explored solutions to revitalise them.

AAK Language Development Committee chairman Nini Pertin gave a presentation on the ongoing initiatives to promote the Adi language and introduced the fundamental aspects of Adi grammar and

sentence structure to the participants.

IMCLS general secretary Ere Linggi urged language experts, researchers, and cultural advocates to develop innovative strategies to engage young children in language learning and encourage a natural and immersive experience. He emphasised that language preservation should go hand in hand with sustaining cultural traditions and heritage.

IMCLS president Dr Ista Pulu expressed appreciation for the Adi tribe for their initiative to promote their mother tongue, and encouraged Idu speakers to follow the example. Assuring his full support in providing the necessary resources for conducting classes, he urged the RIWATCH team to continue the Idu spoken language programme as earlier.

DDSE Amih Lego and DIPRO Nimina Namchum also attended the programme, along with students from VKV, JNV, GSS Roing, GSS Mayu, Divine Word School, Intaya Public School, and Global Valley School, Roing.