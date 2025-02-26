Trainee RFOs visit Pakke Tiger Reserve

SEIJOSA, 25 Feb: A group of range forest officers (RFO) from Maharashtra-based Chandrapur Forest Academy of Administration, Development and Management visited the Pakke Tiger Reserve (PTR) here in Pakke-Kessang district on 24 February as part of their 18-month training course.

The trainees began their visit with a field trip to the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation & Conservation and the Khari anti-poaching camp, where they observed conservation efforts, habitat management strategies, and wildlife protection measures in action. Elephant trainers demonstrated the ongoing positive reinforcement training for mahouts, Pakke Wildlife Sanctuary and Tiger Reserve Divisional Forest Officer Satyaprakash Singh said in a release.

The DFO shared valuable insights into tiger reserve management and conservation practices, while biologist Chandan Ri explained Phase IV monitoring for tigers.

Ecologist Dr Subhasish Arandhara spoke on bear rescue and rehabilitation efforts in the PTR, explaining various techniques used for rehabilitation and rewilding of Asiatic black bears.

NCF nest protector Tajik Tachang highlighted the Hornbill Nest Adoption Programme – a successful community-driven initiative for hornbill conservation.

The training continued on 25 February with an early morning nature trail in the periphery of the tiger reserve, allowing the trainees to identify and study diverse tree species and their ecological importance.

The visit to the PTR provided the trainees with a holistic understanding of wildlife conservation, habitat restoration, and community involvement in forest management. “This hands-on experience will be instrumental in shaping their future roles as forest officers dedicated to the preservation of India’s rich biodiversity,” the DFO said.