W/Siang KVK SAC meeting held

BASAR, 25 Feb: The West Siang Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) held a Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting at the conference hall of the ICARArunachal Pradesh Centre here in the hybrid mode on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Leparada Deputy Commissioner Atul Tayeng suggested recommending more climate resilient technologies for the district, and advised farmers to adopt organic practices in farming while reducing the use of chemical insecticides and pesticides.

ICAR Arunachal Pradesh Centre Head Dr L Wangchu presented the achievements vis-à-vis the research and extension activities of the ICAR Arunachal Centre and West Siang KVK.

The annual progress report for 2024-25 and the annual action plan for 2025-26 were presented by KVK pland breeding scientist Dr Rita Nongthombam, plant protection scientist Dr Suraj K Singh, CTO/T9 (home science) Bharati Saloi, agriculture extension scientist Dr Praveen Kumar, fruit science expert Akshay and agronomist Vipin Kumar during the SAC meeting.

Leparada District Agriculture Officer Tare Kai suggested enhancing linkage among the Agriculture Department, the ICAR AP Centre, and the KVK.

District Horticulture Officer Dr Henbom Dirchi spoke about increasing quality and quantity of planting material of fruit crops to enhance the area under fruit crop.

District Fisheries Development Officer Jumli Karga suggested incorporating capacity development programmes related to fisheries to diversify the agriculture sector in Leparada.

Progressive farmers also apprised the experts of agricultural problems and sought probable solutions from the scientific team.

Veterinary extension senior scientist Dr Doni Jini, horticulture scientist Dr T Angami, and agroforestry scientist Dr Rajesh A Alone offered suggestions in their respective discipline for overall agricultural development.

West Siang KVK Head Dr Manoj Kumar assured that his team would work diligently to bring its name to the forefront and will always look for the farmers’welfare.