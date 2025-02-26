LHOU, 25 Feb: Over 250 people from various villages of Lhou circle benefitted from an integrated health camp organised here by the Tawang District Health Society, in collaboration with the Indian Army, on Tuesday.

The camp was jointly inaugurated by Tawang Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu, in the presence of East Tawang Brigade Deputy Commander Col Pramod Gahlot, DMO Dr Rinchin Neema, Medical Superintendent Dr Tenzin Kunga, and others.

The camp provided free medical services, such as dental check-up, electrocardiography, TB screening, ultrasonography, etc. Registration for government health insurance schemes like the Chief Minister’s Arogya Arunachal Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana was also done.

The PRI members, GBs, and villagers expressed gratitude to the specialist doctors, health workers, and the Indian Army medical personnel for bringing essential healthcare facilities to their doorsteps.

The initiative reflected the strong civil-military partnership in ensuring accessible healthcare for the rural population of Tawang, further strengthening community wellbeing and cooperation. (DIPRO)