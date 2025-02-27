200 hundred farmers attend Mithun mela

[ Prem Chetry ]

NAFRA, 26 Feb: At least 200 farmers under Sirilang circle in Bichom district benefitted from a three-day Mithun mela, organised here by National Research Centre on Mithun (NRC on Mithun), Medziphema, Nagaland under Indian Council for Agricultural Research, with an aim to promote conservation and development of Mithun through semi-intensive farming practices.

A team of scientists from the NRC on Mithun led by its chief medical officer Dr. Kobu Khate conducted Mithun health check-up and interacted with the farmers during the mela. The team vaccinated, assigned tags, collected blood samples and noted the growth inputs from 80 mithuns.

During interactive session, the scientists delved on the scientific, environmental and technical know-how on Mithun farming, its benefits and socio-economic purposes.

Attending the mithun mela on Wednesday, local MLA Dongru Siongju said, “It is a knowledge-sharing and community collaboration, and has undoubtedly benefited our farmers.”

He expressed his gratitude to the team of scientists from NRC on Mithun and the animal husbandry & veterinary department in Bomdila for their tireless service.