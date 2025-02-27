NESRC: 25 Years of Transformative Research in Northeast India

[ Raysha Alvir ]

In the year 2000, against the backdrop of a complex political and social landscape in Northeast India, marked by militarisation, identity conflicts, state suppression, and economic marginalization, the Northeastern Social Research Centre (NESRC) emerged as a vital voice within a broader civil society movement. As NESRC celebrates its 25th anniversary this year on 1st March 2025, its journey offers important insights into how research institutions can drive meaningful social transformation across the North-Eastern region.

From its inception, NESRC has dedicated itself to advocating for tribal and indigenous rights, with special attention to women and other marginalised groups. The organisation’s primary mission has been to conduct rigorous research documenting land practices, women’s experiences, and ecological transformations, and to facilitate peace dialogues between communities in conflict.

Based at its GMCH Road office in Guwahati, NESRC has evolved into a vibrant learning centre where young scholars from across India, especially the Northeast, connect with senior researchers engaged in groundbreaking field research. Its impressive library houses over 13,000 publications which has become an indispensable resource for researchers working on regional issues.

Deep Roots in Arunachal Pradesh

Over the years, NESRC’s endeavours in Arunachal Pradesh have flourished through the support of numerous collaborators and friends from the state. The organisation has employed scholars from Arunachal Pradesh in the past years including Tame Ramya, Taw Azu, Razina Mannow, Chow Chantakong Namchoom and Hunti Haisa among others and reciprocated by conducting substantial research and developing networks within the state.

Between 2012 and 2017, NESRC undertook a major project titled “Customary Law and Gender Impacts in Northeast India,” examining how neoliberal transformations were affecting women’s status in the region. This research culminated in two significant publications: “Contesting Voices, Changing Realities: The Nyishis of Arunachal Pradesh” (2017) and “Grounded in Tradition, Seeking Change: The Khamptis of Arunachal Pradesh” (2018). These works, part of a series on Women and Tribal Customary Law, have become essential references for understanding the legal and social dynamics of the region. The studies benefited immensely from local field investigators like Ami Magra, who worked in the Papum Pare district, and Samali Namchoom in the Lohit district. Other valuable collaborators included Joba Riba, Padi Dindi, and Kangkim Ering from various parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

NESRC’s research has consistently focused on pressing issues affecting tribal communities, including land rights, infrastructure development, and displacement. Notable publications include “In the Name of Lighting My House: Displaced for Development, Arunachal Pradesh 1947-2015” (2023) and an ongoing project on “Tribal Land Alienation and Constitutional Provisions,” scheduled for publication in May 2025. Several studies have critically examined the intersection of traditional law, land rights, and women’s status among communities like the Idu Mishmi in Lower Dibang and the Adi community of East Siang district. Field investigators from the region and collaborators including Amide Melo, Engo Melo and Sonu Sibo played crucial roles in conducting research within their communities. The Idu Mishmi Culture and Literary Society members, including Krishma Pulu, Jibi Pulu and Razzeko Delley, along with community elders such as Heli Elapra, Naba Meimei and Tine Mena in Lower Dibang Valley, have provided invaluable assistance to NESRC researchers. Their contributions have ensured that these studies incorporate community voices and lived experiences. Another significant publication, “Changing Affinities: Ecologies of Human-Mithun Relationships in Northeast India” (2023) by Abhisruti Sharma and Joseph Zoliana, further illustrates NESRC’s diverse research interests in Arunachal Pradesh.

Creating Impact Through Collective Effort

The collective efforts of those working through the organisation aim to strengthen tribal land rights, enhance women’s representation, bolster traditional food systems, document oral histories, empower traditional knowledge practices, and facilitate reconciliation among neighbouring communities in the Northeast.

NESRC’s publications, seminars, workshops, and public lectures create forums for young people to participate in change-making through research. Students from various social science departments and allied study centres join as interns or research associates, developing crucial research skills. Many also connect as field assistants at different sites, aligning with the organization’s commitment to nurturing critical research by facilitating academic pathways for young tribal and other students from the Northeast. By connecting emerging scholars with mentors, professors, and activists working in the region, NESRC has built bridges between academia, legal professionals, and journalists focused on Northeast India.

Looking Forward

The mandate of NESRC remains clear: to combine professional research with civil society networking, advocate for policy changes benefiting marginalized communities, and develop the analytical skills of Northeast youth through research that enhances understanding of the region. Young scholars interested in NESRC’s work can follow its programs on social media or contact the organization directly at nesrcghy@gmail.com to join its network dedicated to better understanding Northeast India and contributing to inclusive development across the region.

As NESRC celebrates 25 years of impactful research and community engagement, its collaborative approach and commitment to amplifying marginalized voices stand as a testament to the power of knowledge in driving social change. (The contributor is Research Associate, Northeastern Social Research Centre (NESRC), Guwahati)